Hosted by the country’s favourite TV property presenter, Phil Spencer, over 1,000 of the UK’s top property professionals attended the awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Sophie Roberts, lettings negotiator at Hunters York, was one of five outstanding women to be honoured with the first ESTAS Women in Estate Agency award. She also won The People Awards and to top it all, Hunters York won silver in the Tenants Regional Awards, making it a triple win for the Hunters York lettings team.

The awards, which are the largest event in the property industry, celebrated their 20th anniversary this year. The ESTAS uses its own customer review platform to recognise the best estate and letting agents for customer service, based on ratings from customers. This year’s results were calculated from over 300,000 customer review ratings.

Mr Spencer, who has hosted the ESTAS every year since its inception in 2004, told the live audience: “It takes a very special team effort and performance to win this award, so I’m delighted to announce that the GOLD winner for the first time in 2023 is the Hunters Group.

“This award is based purely on service ratings from customers at the end of the moving experience, giving a highly accurate overview of the standard of service that’s been delivered to the end client, so this is a great achievement.”

Estate and letting agents were recognised at the awards in regions and postcodes around the UK.

Rob Smith, managing director at Hunters, said “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised as Best Large Estate Agency Group in the UK in this year’s ESTAS.

“This award is particularly meaningful as it is our customers who have judged our performance.

“Customer service is one of the cornerstones of our industry and we have always been proud of the personal service we provide and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

Charlotte McGrogan, lettings manager at Hunters York, said: “Sophie is an outstanding member of the team and we are delighted with her success, which is testament to her hard work and excellent people skills.”

Ben Marley, commercial director at the ESTAS, said: “When we started we wanted to create a set of property awards which were completely pure, where winners were selected solely on customer service ratings from actual transactions.

“Two million reviews and 20 years later ESTAS is now the customer review platform of choice for property professionals and the most prestigious award an agent, a conveyancer, mortgage broker or supplier can win in the property industry.”