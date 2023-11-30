The group is closing 22 Halifax branches, 19 Lloyds branches and four in the Bank of Scotland business.

Lloyds stressed that all affected branch staff will be offered other roles at another branch or in a different part of the business, with no compulsory redundancies planned.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesman said: “The way customers choose to bank with us has changed rapidly in recent years, and we now offer a wide range of options for their everyday banking needs.

“This includes our mobile app, online and over the phone.

“Customers can also bank with us through the Post Office, in a Banking Hub, or by speaking to a Community Banker.”

These are the 45 bank branches set to close in the new year, and when they will shut for good.

Halifax bank branches to close:

Lymington – High Street – March 11

Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 11

Barnet – High Street – March 12

Orpington – High Street – March 12

Dereham – Church Street – March 14

Stamford – High Street – March 14

Barry – Holton Road – March 18

Dartford – High Street – March 18

Penrith – Middlegate – March 19

Diss – Market Place – March 20

Stafford – Greengate Street – April 8

Whitehaven – King Street – April 9

Ilford – High Street – April 15

Morley – Windsor Court – April 16

Daventry – High Street – April 17

Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – April 17

Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 18

Spalding – Bridge Street – April 18

Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 23

New Milton – Station Road – April 23

Dagenham – Heathway – May 15

Hessle – The Square – August 15

Lloyds bank branches to close:

Orpington – High Street – March 13

Dartford – High Street – March 13

Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 19

Spalding – Bridge Street – March 20

Diss – Market Place – March 21

Lymington – High Street – March 26

Barnet – High Street – April 3

Whitehaven – King Street – April 3

Dereham – Church Street – April 4

Barry – Holton Road – April 4

Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 11

Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 22

Daventry – High Street – April 30

Stamford – High Street – November 13

Stafford – Greengate Street – November 13

Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – November 13

Penrith – Middlegate – November 14

Ilford – High Street – November 14

Morley – Windsor Court – November 14

Bank of Scotland bank branches to close: