Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to close 45 bank branches next year.
The group is closing 22 Halifax branches, 19 Lloyds branches and four in the Bank of Scotland business.
Lloyds stressed that all affected branch staff will be offered other roles at another branch or in a different part of the business, with no compulsory redundancies planned.
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesman said: “The way customers choose to bank with us has changed rapidly in recent years, and we now offer a wide range of options for their everyday banking needs.
“This includes our mobile app, online and over the phone.
“Customers can also bank with us through the Post Office, in a Banking Hub, or by speaking to a Community Banker.”
These are the 45 bank branches set to close in the new year, and when they will shut for good.
Halifax bank branches to close:
- Lymington – High Street – March 11
- Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 11
- Barnet – High Street – March 12
- Orpington – High Street – March 12
- Dereham – Church Street – March 14
- Stamford – High Street – March 14
- Barry – Holton Road – March 18
- Dartford – High Street – March 18
- Penrith – Middlegate – March 19
- Diss – Market Place – March 20
- Stafford – Greengate Street – April 8
- Whitehaven – King Street – April 9
- Ilford – High Street – April 15
- Morley – Windsor Court – April 16
- Daventry – High Street – April 17
- Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – April 17
- Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 18
- Spalding – Bridge Street – April 18
- Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 23
- New Milton – Station Road – April 23
- Dagenham – Heathway – May 15
- Hessle – The Square – August 15
Lloyds bank branches to close:
- Orpington – High Street – March 13
- Dartford – High Street – March 13
- Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 19
- Spalding – Bridge Street – March 20
- Diss – Market Place – March 21
- Lymington – High Street – March 26
- Barnet – High Street – April 3
- Whitehaven – King Street – April 3
- Dereham – Church Street – April 4
- Barry – Holton Road – April 4
- Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 11
- Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 22
- Daventry – High Street – April 30
- Stamford – High Street – November 13
- Stafford – Greengate Street – November 13
- Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – November 13
- Penrith – Middlegate – November 14
- Ilford – High Street – November 14
- Morley – Windsor Court – November 14
Bank of Scotland bank branches to close:
- Glasgow – Byres Road – March 21
- Tarbert – Harbour Street – April 29
- Bowmore – Shore Street – May 8
- Helensburgh – Shore Road – August 15
