And they have called for action to resolve the issue.

The machine – used to lay tarmac – has been parked outside Dringhouses Post Office and Café at No. 12 in Tadcaster Road.

Katherine Lowes, the café’s owner, told The Press the huge piece of equipment has been there since 6am today (Thursday, November 30).

“It’s preventing people from pulling in and grabbing a coffee,” she said.

Ms Lowes said drivers had been left with little option but to park on the pavement, which previously sparked concern from the business owners as well as local councillors.

On top of this, she claimed people using a small parking area behind the café faced difficulties pulling out on to Tadcaster Road because the machine was “dangerously parked” blocking their view.

The issue comes during a £6.4 million scheme to improve Tadcaster Road, which has seen stretches of the road closed as work gets underway.

Ms Lowes said the work has had a negative impact on her business.

“The whole Tadcaster Road scheme has destroyed sales,” she said.

“This is the straw to break the back really.”

Work underway in Tadcaster Road (Image: Dylan Connell)

As The Press reported, the council previously announced that the scheme, which started in January, had been delayed and will now be completed in February 2024.

Kate McMillan has owned Dringhouses Post Office next to Café at No. 12 for the past six years.

She said the machine parked outside meant customers have been unable to visit.

Ms McMillan explained how the post office has just entered the Christmas season – one of its busiest times of year.

“It’s the Christmas rush and people can’t get in,” she told The Press.

“We can’t believe that they would be able to take up our three parking spaces.”

She added that the post office has also been impacted by the work to improve Tadcaster Road.

“The business was hurt badly with the road works and now no one can get in,” Ms McMillan said.

The business owners say they have reported the issue to City of York Council and called for action to resolve the issue.

Stephen Fenton, Liberal Democrat ward councillor for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe, said he had not been told the machine would be left in the parking bay and has since contacted the council and the contractor carrying out the work about the issue.

“It's beggars belief that this large piece of machinery has been left in a busy parking bay with no prior notice given to business owners or local councillors,” he told The Press.

“When parking bays in other parts of Tadcaster Road have been temporarily out of action there has been advance warning given, but that hasn’t happened here.

“I have contacted the contractors and the council this morning to try to get the digger moved, but so far without success.

“The owners of the post office and the café have every right to be unhappy that their businesses are being impacted by this and to demand that it’s sorted out quickly.”

The Press has approached City of York Council for comment.