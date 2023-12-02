A YORK sports club is celebrating a new opportunity to build - after doubling its player numbers this year.
Bootham Ladies’ Futsal Club has received a grant from City of York council, which will reduce the cost of its sessions at St Peter's School in Clifton over the Christmas and New Year period.
Chairman and head coach Chris Collins said: “When the ladies’ team was formed three years ago, off the back of a very successful U10 to U16 academy program for girls, we wanted to keep the club key message going, that is ‘keeping females of all ages involved in sport for as long as possible.’
“We never envisaged the success the ladies’ team would have, both in inspiring girls to keep playing but also helping females who had previously stopped playing to start again.
“Unfortunately, we have been told that the current cost of living crisis would mean many of our ladies would have had to stop playing or cut back their commitment.
“The money they have been awarded will help us to drastically reduce the cost of the sessions over the Christmas and New Year period, a time when money is extremely tight.”
Futsal is small sided football game played across the world and officially recognised by both the sport's main governing bodies.
City of York Council has awarded grants to a further ten clubs which it says will help support more people to enjoy and access the health and social benefits of sport.
READ NEXT:
- York book shop to host Christmas party joined by writers with connections to York
- Police guard in position after incident at house in East Yorkshire
- York sixth form student highest ranked in her field in North and West Yorkshire
This is the second round of Sport and Active Leisure Grants this year.
A total of £7,853 has been awarded in this round, in addition to mental health training for each organisation to help raise awareness in sport.
In addition to Bootham Ladies’ Futsal Club York, successful clubs include York Downs Syndrome Support Group, York Canoe Club, Foxwood Tai Chi Group and Wheldrake Cricket Club.
This follows an award of £16,790 earlier this year to 26 clubs.
Councillor Jo Coles, executive member for health the council, said: “Sports clubs across our city do lots of amazing work getting people in their local communities engaged and involved.
“But the cost-of-living crisis means that finances are often stretched.
“These grants are awarded to support clubs and help make sport and activity more accessible to anybody that wants to take part, especially those who are often under-represented.
“I hope the mental health training will also be helpful in raising awareness and encouraging wellbeing champions.
“Thank you to all the organisations that applied, and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has in our local communities.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here