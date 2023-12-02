Bootham Ladies’ Futsal Club has received a grant from City of York council, which will reduce the cost of its sessions at St Peter's School in Clifton over the Christmas and New Year period.

Chairman and head coach Chris Collins said: “When the ladies’ team was formed three years ago, off the back of a very successful U10 to U16 academy program for girls, we wanted to keep the club key message going, that is ‘keeping females of all ages involved in sport for as long as possible.’

“We never envisaged the success the ladies’ team would have, both in inspiring girls to keep playing but also helping females who had previously stopped playing to start again.

“Unfortunately, we have been told that the current cost of living crisis would mean many of our ladies would have had to stop playing or cut back their commitment.

“The money they have been awarded will help us to drastically reduce the cost of the sessions over the Christmas and New Year period, a time when money is extremely tight.”

Jessica Baker and Natascha Eustance (both in light green) in action for Bootham Ladies Futsal Club (Image: Suzy Collins) (Image: Suzy Collins)

Futsal is small sided football game played across the world and officially recognised by both the sport's main governing bodies.

City of York Council has awarded grants to a further ten clubs which it says will help support more people to enjoy and access the health and social benefits of sport.

READ NEXT:

This is the second round of Sport and Active Leisure Grants this year.

A total of £7,853 has been awarded in this round, in addition to mental health training for each organisation to help raise awareness in sport.

In addition to Bootham Ladies’ Futsal Club York, successful clubs include York Downs Syndrome Support Group, York Canoe Club, Foxwood Tai Chi Group and Wheldrake Cricket Club.

This follows an award of £16,790 earlier this year to 26 clubs.

Councillor Jo Coles, executive member for health the council, said: “Sports clubs across our city do lots of amazing work getting people in their local communities engaged and involved.

“But the cost-of-living crisis means that finances are often stretched.

“These grants are awarded to support clubs and help make sport and activity more accessible to anybody that wants to take part, especially those who are often under-represented.

“I hope the mental health training will also be helpful in raising awareness and encouraging wellbeing champions.

“Thank you to all the organisations that applied, and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has in our local communities.”