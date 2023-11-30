North Yorkshire Police say the crash between a car and a motorbike in Beckfield Lane, in Acomb resulted in the motorcyclist being knocked off his bike.

A police spokesman said: "The crash involved a light blue Ford KA and a Suzuki motorcycle and happened shortly before 3.20pm on Wednesday (November 29), when the KA drove away without stopping, towards the B1224 Wetherby Road, leaving the motorcyclist at the scene with leg injuries.

"Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, or who may have witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle prior to it, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Please email any information to hannah.morris@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hannah Morris. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote reference 12230226965 when passing on information.