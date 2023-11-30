YORK is vibrant, with artists and makers working in their home studios, shared artists’ studios or kitchen tables.

Christmas is an opportunity for them to share what they make through the many Christmas events around York. Other artists and makers are opening their studios individually or as an art trail. Alongside these, York independent galleries stock local artists’ work.

In the UK, we don’t value the craft, time and skill that goes into making handmade products. But think about it. What are you buying into when you do? You’re buying a hand-crafted gift that will have taken hours to make. It’ll be made with passion and years of experience. In many cases, you’re helping keep a craft alive.

These events give you the opportunity to buy directly from artists and makers. It’s a joy to buy directly from the person that made it. Ask them how they did. What was their inspiration? Where do they source their materials from? What techniques do they use?

We love being asked. Our eyes light up, we sparkle and shine. Personally, I go from being an introvert to someone who can’t stop enthusing about my inspiration and how I make my prints. Now isn’t that a lovely story to tell when you give a gift this Christmas?

And handmade isn’t necessarily expensive. The original linocut prints I make are an affordable alternative to buying original art. Each piece is carefully hand-printed in my Holgate studio, making them one-of-a-kind.

Here is my guide to York Christmas events and fairs

Saturday December 2

Joanna Wakefield Jewellery Winter Open Studio

RSVP event. Contact Jo for studio details.

10am to 4pm

www.facebook.com/events/282452587954155

Christmas Made Local (Previously Etsy’s Team York)

Central Methodist Church, St Saviousgate, York YO10 8NQ

10am to 4pm

www.facebook.com/HandmadeYork

Frost Fair at the StreetLife Hub

29-31 Coney Street, York YO1 9QL

11am to 5pm

Visitors can buy work from local printers and artists.

www.facebook.com/StreetLifeYork

Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3

Pica and Rogues Atelier Open Studio Event

7a Grape Lane, York YO1 7HU and 28a Fossgate, York YO1 9TA

10am to 5pm

https://www.facebook.com/PicaStudios

www.facebook.com/events/1546876072725939/

Christmas Artists Trail

South Bank Studios, 97 Bishopthorpe Road, York YO23 1NX

Plus individual artist studios

10am to 4pm

www.southbankstudios.co.uk/

North Yorkshire Winter Open Studios

10am to 5pm

Artists and markers in York and North Yorkshire.

nyos.org.uk/winter-open-studios/

Thursday December 7

Bluebird Bakery Christmas Makers Fair

Bluebird Bakery, 201 Acomb Road, York, YO24 4HD

5pm to 9pm

www.facebook.com/events/334635632380843

Saturday December 9

The Mount School Christmas Fayre

Dalton Terrace, York YO24 4DD

10am to 2pm

www.mountschoolyork.co.uk/the-mount-school-christmas-fayre/

Also...here are some York independent art galleries where you can buy local too

Pyramid Gallery

43 Stonegate, York YO1 8AW

Blossom Street Gallery

2 Blossom St, York YO24 1AE

