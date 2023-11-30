LOOKING to buy local for Christmas this year? York artist Michelle Hughes, known for her linocut prints of Yorkshire landscapes, shares her round-up of smaller York Christmas events by local artists and makers
YORK is vibrant, with artists and makers working in their home studios, shared artists’ studios or kitchen tables.
Christmas is an opportunity for them to share what they make through the many Christmas events around York. Other artists and makers are opening their studios individually or as an art trail. Alongside these, York independent galleries stock local artists’ work.
In the UK, we don’t value the craft, time and skill that goes into making handmade products. But think about it. What are you buying into when you do? You’re buying a hand-crafted gift that will have taken hours to make. It’ll be made with passion and years of experience. In many cases, you’re helping keep a craft alive.
These events give you the opportunity to buy directly from artists and makers. It’s a joy to buy directly from the person that made it. Ask them how they did. What was their inspiration? Where do they source their materials from? What techniques do they use?
We love being asked. Our eyes light up, we sparkle and shine. Personally, I go from being an introvert to someone who can’t stop enthusing about my inspiration and how I make my prints. Now isn’t that a lovely story to tell when you give a gift this Christmas?
And handmade isn’t necessarily expensive. The original linocut prints I make are an affordable alternative to buying original art. Each piece is carefully hand-printed in my Holgate studio, making them one-of-a-kind.
Here is my guide to York Christmas events and fairs
Saturday December 2
Joanna Wakefield Jewellery Winter Open Studio
RSVP event. Contact Jo for studio details.
10am to 4pm
www.facebook.com/events/282452587954155
Christmas Made Local (Previously Etsy’s Team York)
Central Methodist Church, St Saviousgate, York YO10 8NQ
10am to 4pm
Frost Fair at the StreetLife Hub
29-31 Coney Street, York YO1 9QL
11am to 5pm
Visitors can buy work from local printers and artists.
www.facebook.com/StreetLifeYork
Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3
Pica and Rogues Atelier Open Studio Event
7a Grape Lane, York YO1 7HU and 28a Fossgate, York YO1 9TA
10am to 5pm
https://www.facebook.com/PicaStudios
www.facebook.com/events/1546876072725939/
Christmas Artists Trail
South Bank Studios, 97 Bishopthorpe Road, York YO23 1NX
Plus individual artist studios
10am to 4pm
North Yorkshire Winter Open Studios
10am to 5pm
Artists and markers in York and North Yorkshire.
nyos.org.uk/winter-open-studios/
Thursday December 7
Bluebird Bakery Christmas Makers Fair
Bluebird Bakery, 201 Acomb Road, York, YO24 4HD
5pm to 9pm
www.facebook.com/events/334635632380843
Saturday December 9
The Mount School Christmas Fayre
Dalton Terrace, York YO24 4DD
10am to 2pm
www.mountschoolyork.co.uk/the-mount-school-christmas-fayre/
Also...here are some York independent art galleries where you can buy local too
Pyramid Gallery
43 Stonegate, York YO1 8AW
Blossom Street Gallery
2 Blossom St, York YO24 1AE
* You can buy my Michelle’s original linocut prints through her online shop, or learn how to make linocut prints yourself through her workshops and online courses at michellehughes.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel