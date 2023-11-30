Roxy Ball Room, a place to book games such as 'duck pin bowling' - a mini form of bowling, pool and ping pong, has venues in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester and will be opening in February next year at Stonebow House in York.

Read next:

Stonebow House in York (Image: Supplied)

Joel Mitchell, Roxy Leisure’s sales and marketing director said: “York is rich in history and home to a thriving hospitality scene that we’re excited to be a part of. With our first Roxy Ball Room on Boar Lane in Leeds marking its 10th anniversary this month, we have plenty of reasons to celebrate our next opening in Yorkshire.”

Darts will be among the games on offer (Image: Supplied)

The Stonebow venue will feature a range of other activities including: karaoke, crazy pool, American pool, tech darts, ice-free curling, shuffleboard, ping pong and a batting cage, alongside the brand’s food and beverage offering and signature rock and indie playlist.

Founded by Matthew Jones and Ben Jones, Roxy Leisure opened their first Roxy Ball Room site on Leeds Boar Lane back in December 2013, ten years ago. Following this, they opened their second site and first bowling lane concept, Roxy Lanes, on Leeds Bond Street in 2014.

The bar plans to open in February (Image: Supplied)

The Roxy Leisure group currently have 18 sites across the UK, following their most recent launches in Liverpool and Cheltenham. They also have sites in Sheffield, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, Leicester and Leeds. Roxy Ball Room York will be launching in February 2024 as part of the group's extensive expansion plans which will mark their first launch of the new year.

Roxy has venues across the North and Midlands (Image: Supplied)

At a licensing hearing at the City of York Council offices on September 11 concerns were raised by members of the public about staff training, noise and bins being left out attracting pests.

Residents near to where to bar will be built expressed concerns about drunk people in the area, anti-social behaviour, and that it will add noise and disturbances.

However, fears were addressed by the managing company Roxy Leisure’s representatives, CEO Matt Jones and managing director Ben Warren, and a set of conditions were put in place in an attempt to satisfy all parties.

The application was approved with conditions including a 400-person maximum capacity, bottle and glass collecting only between 8am and 8pm and to circulate the details of the duty manager and area manager to nearby residents every six months.

Roxy Leisure was asked to keep up its level of engagement with residents.

The bar is popular with groups (Image: Supplied)