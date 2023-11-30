I would like to respond to Rachael Maskell’s diatribe against the present government (The Tories are still taking us for fools, The Press, November 29).
Her party’s political soundbite of ‘thirteen years of Tory rule’ is lazy political nonsense.
This government has had to deal with COVID, a massive vaccination programme, furlough payments to millions, the war in Ukraine, global inflation, massive global energy increases and continual strikes encouraged by her party’s paymasters.
And yet there is no acknowledgement from her or her party of these difficulties, only criticism. It is easy to criticise when you’re not responsible for the outcome.
When Labour form the next government she’ll have to make decisions and be responsible for them. No doubt she’ll blame the Tories for the next five years.
Keith Thornton, De Grey Place, Bishopthorpe
