Can you do the ‘Penguin Walk’? It’s quite easy really. You just have to join the crowds at York’s Christmas market.

You start with both feet pointing outwards, arms down by your side. Now join the procession of other shoppers, waddling side to side as you go.

For those who haven’t tried it yet, have a go, you might just enjoy yourself in the colony. Black and white dress is optional.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York

 