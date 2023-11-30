City of York Council says the majority of collections in York, for both household waste and recycling, will take place the day after their normal collection date.

Dates have been changed to allow staff to take time off over the festive period.

The council said it wanted to minimise disruption as much as possible, so crews will be working Saturdays to ensure household waste collection for all properties in York continues over the festive period.

To check when specific collections are due residents can visit www.york.gov.uk/wastecollectioncalendar.

The most significant changes are collections due on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), which will be collected two days before on Saturday, December 23.

The last recycling collection for these households before Christmas will be Monday, December 11 and then, after Christmas, on Monday, January 8.

Household waste collections or households who would normally have a collection on Friday, December 29 will take place the day after, but the last recycling collection for these homes before Christmas will be Friday, December 15 and then Friday, January 12.

Household waste collections for households due on Friday, January 5 will take place the day after, but the last recycling collection before Christmas for these households will be Friday, December 22 and then Friday, January 19.

The council said recycling for the 2,000 or so ‘hard to reach’ households in the city centre are collected by St Nicks, and these households are urged to check for any date changes via www.stnicks.org.uk

Household Waste Recycling Centres Hazel Court HWRC and Towthorpe/Strensall HWRC are open every day, except:

Christmas Day

Boxing Day

New Year’s Day

The council added that recycling sites (bring banks) across the city, typically located at some supermarkets, can be found via www.recyclenow.com/recycling-locator.

A council spokesperson said: “Residents are asked to please put all bins and boxes out at the front edge of their property (unless otherwise stated in the online waste calendar), between 7pm on the day before their collection, and 7am on their collection day.”

Paper copies of the calendar are available at Explore Libraries or by calling Customer Services on 019 0455 1550.

They are also available in alternative formats such as braille or large print by emailing cycaccessteam@york.gov.uk, or contacting Customer Services on 019 0455 1550.