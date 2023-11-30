North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 9.15pm last night (November 29) after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Pickering and Kirbymoorside responded in adverse weather conditions to a road traffic collision involving a vehicle on its side in the beck.

“On arrival of the fire crews the casualties were already out the vehicle and in a safe location.

“Crews assisted with the safe transport of all the casualties to be left in the care of the paramedics at Pickering Fire Station.”