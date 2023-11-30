North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information to locate 78-year-old John Huffe.

John who is from Selby, but believed to be in York was last seen at 5.04pm on Wednesday (November 29)at Exhibition Square in York.

There is a possibility that he got on the number one bus to the Acomb/Chapelfields area around 5.10pm but at this time that is unconfirmed.

John is described as white, around 5ft 9 inches of proportionate build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans a dark jumper and red and blue puffa style coat.

John suffers from onset dementia and may appear confused. Extensive searches are currently taking place in the York area to try and locate John, but officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen John, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him please call 999 immediately.

Please quote reference number NYP-29112023-0407 when passing information.