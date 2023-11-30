As The Press reported first thing this morning North Yorkshire Police was urgently appealing for information to locate 78-year-old John Huffe.

John who is from Selby, was believed to be in York and was last seen at 5.04pm on Wednesday (November 29)at Exhibition Square in York.

There was a possibility that he got on the number one bus to the Acomb/Chapelfields area around 5.10pm but that was unconfirmed.

Police now say John has been found safe and well at about 8am today.