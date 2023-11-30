A MAN from Selby with early onset dementia who was missing in York has turned up safe and well.
As The Press reported first thing this morning North Yorkshire Police was urgently appealing for information to locate 78-year-old John Huffe.
John who is from Selby, was believed to be in York and was last seen at 5.04pm on Wednesday (November 29)at Exhibition Square in York.
There was a possibility that he got on the number one bus to the Acomb/Chapelfields area around 5.10pm but that was unconfirmed.
Police now say John has been found safe and well at about 8am today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article