Waterstones in Coney Street will hold its Christmas Party in store on Thursday, November 30 from 6-9pm.

By way of festive celebration, there will be carol singers, free mulled wine and mince pies upstairs in the cafe.

The evening will also be a double points event for loyalty card holders.

Waterstones will be joined on the evening by four writers with strong connections to the city and the region.

Bella Ellis is the author of four Brontë Sisters Mystery Books including the latest, A Gift of Poison.

Karen Powell is author of Fifteen Wild Decembers, about Emily Brontë’s creativity, which was shortlisted for the Nero Fiction Award 2023.

L.K. Pang is the author of the Yorkshire-based mystery Moat Hill Hall.

Suzanne Fagence Cooper is a York-based art historian, and author of How We Might Live: At Home with Jane and William Morris.

A spokesperson for Waterstones said: "Come and join us to kick off your bookish Christmas.

"We look forward to seeing you in store!"