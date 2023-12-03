That's the task we threw down to our Camera Club members this month.

Today we are sharing some of the best entries in our monthly themed competition.

As you might imagine, some of the city's best-loved landmarks feature in the selection including Clifford's Tower, Monk Bar, and Bettys Tea Room.

Here is a roll call of the finalists:

* Carys Tew for her photo of the NRM train in front of the Minster

* Christine Hainsworth for her image of the Rowntree's clock that kept time for generations of chocolate workers

* Julie Jackson for her photo of a bike making it through a flooded riverside

Through the floods by Julie Jackson (Image: Camera Club)

* Garry Hornby who caught this image of the Christmas lights going up at Monk Bar

* Wayne Bennett who used a drone to capture this image showing Clifford's Tower and its majestic setting in the heart of York

* Sue Gabbatiss for her intriguing image of Bettys Tea Rooms after the rain.

Wayne Bennett used a drone to capture this image showing Clifford's Tower and its setting in the heart of York (Image: Camera Club)

Our winner is Michelle Sorrell who gave us an evocative shot of the Minster at night from the bar walls, with Grays Court in front.

She took the photo on her iPhone while taking part in the St Leonard’s Moonlight Walk. T

She said: "There was an option along the route to detour and do a small section of the bar walls. Having never been on the walls at night time it just had to be done! As usual my friends had to put up with me when I kept stopping to take photos.

"I took the photo with an iPhone 13 and when it’s on night mode you have to hold it really still for a few seconds - which I think I maybe didn’t hold it still long enough, that's all I can think of regarding the lights."

