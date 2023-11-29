A CRASH on a busy road in York has now been cleared.
As The Press reported earlier traffic has struggling on the A1036 Malton Road in Heworth both ways after a crash close to New Lane.
Read more:
- Police in North Yorkshire hunt wanted man
- Snow and ice force road closures in North Yorkshire
- Meet the Grinch at a Winter wonderland in York
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known at this stage whether anyone has beeen injured in the incident.
City of York Council now say that the road has reopened.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article