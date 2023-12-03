North Yorkshire police and fire services met to honour exceptional public service at an annual awards event.

The evening saw fifteen different categories of winners announced, with Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe, Chief Constable Lisa Winward, and Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Dyson hosting the evening.

Commissioner Metcalfe said: "The awards are designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional service to the public and provide inspiration for people inside and outside of the services who want to do their part as well.

"My congratulations go to everyone. I am very proud of all the wonderful work being done by both the winners and nominees."

Chief Constable Lisa Winward was hosting the evening for the last time, ahead of her forthcoming retirement.

Ms Winward said: "The evening encompassed all that I have seen over my career with the force, the absolute devotion to duty, the commitment and the drive of all our officers, staff and volunteers to do their very best for the people of North Yorkshire.

"I am immensely proud of their achievements."

Among the long list of winners were:

PC Gemma Churchward

Winning the unsung hero of the year award, PC Churchward was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly a decade ago. She took up running and has participated in multiple long-distance running events, raising many thousands of pounds for charity along the way.

Gemma has recently been diagnosed with cancer, and although surgery did limit her running and charity efforts, in between chemo sessions, she's been running and walking as much as she can.

A police spokesperson said: "Aside from post-operative recovery, Gemma consistently works to an incredibly high standard. She embodies the tenacity, courage, and dedication to duty that only a true unsung hero can have."

Mike Bielby

Winning the volunteer of the year award, Mike Bielby has offered his services to North Yorkshire Police for 27 years. In his time, he's assisted with the rural watch, community speed watch, micro-volunteering, neighbourhood support, and more.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Every force needs a Mike Bielby, we are just lucky he has chosen North Yorkshire Police to be his second home for the past 27 years."

Police Constables Dave Burgess, Joanne Ollerenshaw and Sam Walsh

Winning this year's bravery award is a trio from Skipton's Craven response team. In August 2022 they found an extremely violent and aggressive man holding a knife and despite discharging a Taser twice, it failed to stop him.

The man continued his violent onslaught towards the officers, but the officers continued to keep the public safe from harm.

Speaking on the night, PC Burgess said: "This incident was very close to becoming one with a different outcome. I am truly thankful that all three of us are here to tell the tale."