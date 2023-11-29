But what about visiting some of your favourite coastal spots during the festive period as they “turn into something out of a Christmas movie.”

Well, you can do exactly that, as Time Out has revealed the most festive Christmas towns to visit this year, with Whitby making the list along with the likes of Buxton in Derbyshire and Chipping Campden in the Cotswolds.

Earlier this year, the "charming" seaside location was also crowned one of the best places to live in the UK - you can find out why here.

Why is Whitby one of the most festive Christmas towns in the UK?





The publisher said: “Whitby’s Christmas Festival is [was] back with a bang between November 17th-19th, featuring an explosive firework display, the town’s Christmas lights switch on and a number of local food, drink and gift traders.

“Whitby itself is draped in history and makes for an ideal pre-Christmas getaway – not least for its quirky gift emporiums and pubs.

“Then there’s the picturesque Harbour, the 199 Steps and Whitby Beach, which all make for a bracing winter’s walk; its overlooking ruined Gothic Whitby Abbey inspired Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’.

“In winter, you’ll also have the nearby Saltwick Bay all to yourself, a favourite beach with fossil hunters.”

The 10 most festive Christmas towns in the UK

Here are the top 10 most festive towns in the UK to visit at Christmas time, according to Time Out:

Windsor, Berkshire Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire Mousehole, Cornwall Ludlow, Shropshire Oban, Argyll Bournville, Birmingham Llangollen, Denbighshire Whitby, Yorkshire Chipping Campden, Cotswolds Buxton, Derbyshire

Visit the Time Out website to learn more about each location featured in the UK's 10 most festive Christmas towns list.