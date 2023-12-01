CLIMATE activists in York have presented a seven-point ‘climate charter’ to council bosses.
The charter, which was presented ahead of last week’s full council meeting by members of Extinction rebellion York (XRY), calls for free public transport, better cycling infrastructure and a halt to plans for dualling the outer ring road.
Other measures being asked for include the introduction of food waste collections in York, more retrofitting of homes, and an ‘ethical procurement policy’ by the city council.
XRY spokesperson Laura Autumn-Cox said the charter was produced following a ‘people’s assembly’ in September.
She said more than 100 local people had gathered for the assembly to discuss the future of York as an environmental city, and review progress towards crucial climate targets.
The charter has been welcomed by Cllr Kate Ravilious , the council’s joint executive member for environment and climate emergency.
“The results are interesting and highlight the concerns York residents have about climate change and nature recovery,” Cllr Ravilious said.
City of York Council passed a motion declaring a climate emergency as long ago as March 2019.
But even though the council approved a climate change strategy in December last year, XRY claims the council – and other organisations in York – are not doing enough to achieve climate resilience and carbon neutrality.
It also says members of the public were not properly consulted in the development of the council strategy.
Ms Autumn-Cox admitted that was because of a ‘resourcing issue’ at the council – and she said XRY was there to help.
But as well as feeding into local policy decisions, she stressed her group would continue to take direct action – such as the march through York last Sunday to the sound of a beating drum.
“We'll keep taking direct action and we'll also input into local policy discussions, because we recognise that tackling climate breakdown needs a range of approaches,” she said.
Asked about the nature of ‘direct action’ Ms Autumn-Cox said the aim was not to be confrontational, but to raise awareness of the need for urgent climate action.
Direct action might include marches, taking to the streets, public meetings and getting out and talking to people, she said.
“We're (also) looking forward to holding more assemblies and keeping local organisations accountable to the people of York," she said. “That should not annoy people’.
Cllr Ravilious said she would be sharing the results of the XRY people’s assembly with the council’s climate and environment team.
“We’ll be taking a close look at the suggestions,” she said. “Some of the proposals are outside of local authority control, but many are in areas that we are actively working on.
“We appreciate the input of any individual or organisation wanting to share ideas on how we reduce our impact on the climate.”
Andy D’Agorne of York Greens also welcomed the charter.
“The transport proposals calling for free public transport, better cycling infrastructure and a halt to plans for dualling the outer ring road are all absolutely relevant suggestions,” he said.
“The recent city congestion clearly demonstrates the urgent need for radical change to York's transport arrangements, not least spending some of the £17m bus funding that the previous administration secured.”
What is in XRY's climate charter?
Extinction Rebellion York’s climate charter is arranged around seven themes. These are:
- Buildings and energy - proposals include rent controls, action on the local area energy plan, and funding for retrofitting homes
- Community action - proposals for publicly-funded allotments band for community projects to be linked through community hubs
- Democracy - proposals for more citizens and people’s assemblies
- Green spaces and wildlife - calls for enhanced river rights and for the expansion of green community spaces by reducing car access
- Transport - calls for free public transport, improved cycling infrastructure and a stop to plans to dual the outer ring road
- Waste - proposals for introduction of food waste collections
- Work and business - calls for adoption of the Preston model for community wealth building, a people-centred approach to local economic development which redirects wealth back into the local economy; and adoption of an ethical procurement policy.
