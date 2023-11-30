Project D, in Parliament Street, says that anyone named Harry, Harriet or Hermoine that 'wand-ers' through the 'Dumble-door' on Friday (December 1) will get a free treat.

The store is launching a new range of doughnuts inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books.

Included in the range is the ‘Twix Lestrange’ and ‘The Chocolate Seeker’. The store - just round the corner from Shambles - is the only member of the Project D chain launching the Harry Potter theme.

Max Poynton, co-founder and marketing director of Project D, said: "Ever since we opened our first permanent store in York last month, thousands of customers have been ‘goblin’ up our delicious doughnuts.

"The response we’ve had has been absolutely magical, and we’re always looking for new ways to reward our fabulous fans.

"Largely due to Shambles and its uncanny resemblance to Diagon Alley, York has become a major destination for Harry Potter aficionados. It seemed appropriate to honour that with a limited-edition range that was exclusive to our York store.”

Max said that the offer would be on a first-come-first served basis while stocks of the free doughnuts lasted. He also asked people to bring identification for proof of name.