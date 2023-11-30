It is being set up by York-based celebrant Fiona Brown at The Yorkshire Barn, the cafe at Murton Park, which is run by Fiona's chef husband, Jonathan.

Fiona, who will also take part in Murton Park's Christmas attraction this year starring as Mother Christmas, will run her first bereavement cafe on Monday, December 11.

As Fiona explained: "Christmas can be a difficult time for people who are grieving, especially when the only gift they may really want is the one they can't have.

"I know I can't bring their loved one back but I hope I can offer a bit of support through the bereavement cafe."

Fiona is launching the new cafe with a Coping With Christmas theme which will include a candle lighting in memory on Monday, December 11 at 10am at The Yorkshire Barn.

You can light a candle in memory of a loved one at the bereavement cafe

Looking ahead, the bereavement cafe will run on the second Monday of every month, from 10am to 11.30am with a mix of informal drop-in get-togethers and more targeted meet ups, featuring things such as cookery demos, gardening and DIY tips, home safety and benefits advice.

The bereavement cafe is free, with a complimentary cuppa (tea or filter coffee) and a cookie and is open to anyone who is bereaved.

It is not a counselling support group though there will be befrienders present and a confidential post box.

Murton Park in York, site of the bereavement cafe which will run in the Park's cafe, The Yorkshire Barn

Fiona said: "I hope it will be seen as a safe place for people to meet others and make friends. Grief is personal but through friendship, I'm hoping we can support each other.

Fiona said there was no need to book a place, but it would be helpful if people would indicate their intention to attend on the Yorkshire Barn Cafe Facebook events page (www.facebook.com/theyorkshirebarnmurton) so that she has an idea of how many to cater for.

She added that there was no right or wrong way to cope with Christmas, but if people needed support it was available through support agencies such as Cruse (0808 808 1677) or The Samaritans (116 123).