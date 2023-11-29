Humberside Police say officers are currently at a house in Marshfield Avenue in Goole the discovery of a cannabis grow.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We were called at around 8pm on Monday (November 27) after reports of group of people attempting to break into a property.

“Officers attended and upon searching the premises, a suspected cannabis grow was discovered within multiple rooms inside the address.

“A scene guard remains in place to allow seizure of the growth and our enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”

The force has issued an appeal to anyone with any information that may assist with our investigation, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 396 of 27 November.