A SINGER songwriter is planning a surprise for those in need in York this Christmas.

Alistair Griffin will take his candlelit Christmas show to peoples very own doorsteps and front rooms this month.

Alistair on stage at the York Christmas concert (Image: Supplied)

The singer who fronts the festive musical spectacular the Big Christmas Concert in York is reaching out to the local community to ask for nominations for people in need of a lift this Christmas.

Alistair who recently launched Ignite Concerts, a series of candlelit shows in York, will take his guitar and sing by candlelight to those in need and unsung community heroes.

Alistair's York Christmas Concerts are very popular (Image: Supplied)

With music venues and theaters closed during the lockdowns of 2020 the York singer took a campervan around the country and played shows in peoples back gardens on what he called the Tour of Social Distance. Where the rules permitted he played for nurses who’d worked on the covid wards in Scotland and those who had been shielding throughout the crisis all over the country.

Alistair said: “I did a similar thing during the covid lockdowns and it’s not until you do something like that you realise what some people are going through day to day and the situations they face. In lockdown we went out to people who’d been shielding and played in their back gardens.”

While Alistair and his company Ignite Concerts are putting on as series of festive shows across the city it’s not lost on the singer that Christmas isn’t easy for everyone.

“Putting on the Big Christmas Concert we’re immersed in Christmas, but we appreciate not everyone can be," he said.

"We know some are struggling with the cost of living, the elderly find it more difficult to get out and as we discovered with covid some people are cut off all year round.

"This is a call to anyone who knows someone who needs a lift, cheering up or a local hero someone you think deserves a Christmas surprise. We’ll bring a candlelit performance to your doorstep.”

Alistair getting ready for the candlelight concerts series (Image: Supplied)

Last year Alistair Griffin, who shot to fame on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with his former mentor, BeeGee Robin Gibb.

Contact Alistair at info@igniteconcertsyork.com or drop him a message on his Facebook page facebook.com/alistairgriffin

Alistair on stage at the York Christmas concert (Image: Supplied)