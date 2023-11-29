EU remainers who gleefully forecast that, were we to leave their beloved Brussels monolith, overseas investment in Britain would plummet, must be tending bloodied noses following the decision by Japanese car maker Nissan to plough billions of pounds into their Sunderland factory.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
