I receive my daily world news from the radio or TV, rather than online.
The BBC is, of course, one of the main sources of my news.
But what is happening in Ukraine?
Has the war finished? Is it just postponed until the Gaza situation is over? I feel we have a massive overdose of one war, while the other is just forgotten.
The BBC often are quick to tell us of their unbiased opinion, but ignoring other world news is not honouring that mission statement.
Stuart Wilson, Vesper Drive, Acomb
