Plans have been drawn up to turn the Card Factory at High Ousegate and Coppergate into six apartments.

The proposals, by architects Enjoy Design on behalf of applicants the Helmsley Group, are now before city planners.

If approved, the entrance to the apartment complex would be from Coppergate and use most of the existing building which stretches across to High Ousegate.

Card Factory in High Ousegate which could become an apartment block (Image: City of York Council planning documents)

In its Design and Access Statement to planners, the architects have spelled out their ambitious plans to transform the Card Factory shop into flats.

To realise the scheme, part of 9 Coppergate would have to be demolished to create an entrance to the apartment site which would be located at 24-25 High Ousegate.

Artist's impression of the entrance to the new flat development (Image: City of York Council planning documents)

In the statement, the architects said: "The ultimate aim of the project is to secure 24-25 High Ousegate for the long-term future whilst creating a high quality architectural intervention to Coppergate."

Besides the six apartments, the proposals include a range of exterior features including a tiered south-facing seating area; greenery to the west of main stair, and repurposing the existing flat-roof area as a communal courtyard.

History

According to the architects, the building dates back to the 19th century with a shop on the ground floor and residential space on the upper floors.

While it has had a variety of occupants over the years, the longest standing occupant of 22-24 High Ousegate was the chemist and druggist Brown and Co. This business extended to 25 High Ousegate in 1903, which had previously been a tobacconist.

To mark this history, the developers plan to include a 'ghost sign' on one of the gable ends of the new development celebrating Brown and Co.

The developers

The plans have been submitted by Lorimer Syndicate on behalf of Helmsley Securities Ltd.

The Helmsley Group is a long-standing York-based property development and investment company which currently has more than 800 client investors and manage a UK portfolio in excess of £200m.

The Helmsley group developed the first £1m apartment in York and one of the largest apartment schemes in York with 114 units that included a development on the river Ouse.

