York’s Early Talk for York children’s speech and language programme has won the ‘Learning Award’ at the Children and Young People Now Awards.

The national award recognises the programme’s contribution to improving educational outcomes.

The winner of The Learning Award is @CityofYork for Early Talk for York! Congratulations! #CYPNAwards

— Children & Young People Now (@cypnow) November 23, 2023

A spokesperson for the council said: “A partnership between City of York Council and York and Scarborough NHS Foundation Trust, the Early Talk for York programme aims to help tackle inequalities through improving speech, language and communication outcomes for children under five years of age.

“Over four years, the programme has supported around 4,000 children and the school readiness gap has fallen to 2.5 per cent, which judges described as ‘very impressive results’.”

The council said earlier this month, the impact of the programme was recognised locally, when over 130 early years experts from across York gathered at the inaugural Early Talk for York conference to celebrate and learn together.

Practitioners and leaders from across education, health, care and communities came together to find out about more ways in which children’s early communication skills can be developed.

The conference heard how children benefitting from the full Early Talk for York approach are achieving better outcomes now than before the Covid pandemic, which is in stark contrast to peers regionally and nationally.

The spokesperson added that Martin Kelly, City of York Council’s Corporate Director of Children and Education, spoke of the vital importance of getting it right from these earliest days.

Councillor Bob Webb, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “We know that early communication and language development is particularly important in helping to tackle inequalities.

“Supporting high quality skills and learning for all is one of our council priorities and I’m pleased that the Early Talk for York programme is already helping to close the attainment gap between disadvantaged children in York and their peers.”

“By sharing learning and best practice across the city and beyond, we can start to embed positive generational change across the city.”