York Theatre Royal's Jack and the Beanstalk held a competition where schools in York received "magic beans" and competed to see who grew the tallest beanstalk.

The winning school was Archbishop Holgate's CE school, in Badger Hill, where pupils grew a beanstalk that was 1.7 metres tall.

On Monday (November 27), both Robin Simpson and Mia Overfield, who star in this years pantomime, visited the winning school.

The stars arrived in character with Robin Simpson as Dame Trott and Mia Overfield starring as Jack Trott.

The panto stars met with the victorious pupils to congratulate them on their green-fingered skills.

A spokesperson for York Theatre Royal said: "Congratulations to Archbishop Holgate’s School for winning our beanstalk growing competition,

"Making sure children are invested in the natural world is vital to its protection, and what better and more fun way than by encouraging them to grow and nurture their own beans."

The cast members also switched on the school's Christmas lights.