Downing Street is staging a Christmas Fair and The York Roast has been invited to take part as one of Britain’s best small firms.

The fair, featuring 15-20 food stalls, aims to promote small businesses, and the businesses will also include a roundtable discussion with small business minister, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake.

Founders and father and son duo of the family-run business, Wayne and Stephen Chadwick, will be serving their YorkyPud™ Christmas Wraps, which are bursting with freshly roasted turkey, stuffing, pig in a blanket, mulled cranberry, red cabbage and lashings of gravy… all wrapped up in a giant Yorkshire Pudding!

Around 350 guests are expected to attend including senior representatives from across British business, UK Export Champions, business students, community volunteers, charity representatives, MPs and government ministers – providing an interactive networking and engagement opportunity with live demos, tastings and more.

The York Roast Co., which has shops in York and Chester, has been featured on news sites, magazines, TV, viral videos and all over social media, as famous faces and others enjoy its iconic creations.

Wayne Chadwick, Managing Director of The York Roast Co. said: “We only got the memo a week or two back and I realised…we’re going to need room for our trailer! Of course, they are very accommodating down at Downing Street and sorted it!

“We’re delighted to take part in the Christmas Street Fair and champion for small businesses across the UK – one of just 15 to 20 selected from across the country. What a compliment! A lot of people are moving towards independents and rightly so.

“The beautiful historic city of York is the home of our brand and we are so fortunate to be part of such a stunning historical city. We owe everything to York and our wonderful team of people that work with us. Small businesses are the heart and soul of the economy and deserve to be celebrated and supported.

“A good, honest offering, a quality concept and a truly passionate team with a drizzle of brand personality will get you a long way. The UK needs more quirky cafes, unique boutique stores and original entrepreneurs and this is the perfect opportunity to showcase that…not only on Downing Street but Nation-wide.”

Small Business Saturday takes place this Saturday, December 2, with many small businesses running promotions that day.

The YorkyPud™ Christmas Wrap will be available at York Roast Co. stores throughout December in the lead up to Christmas – alongside the classic slow-roasted sandwiches, crispy roast potatoes, sides of crackling and succulent stuffing!