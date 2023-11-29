Well, now you can find out as The Telegraph has named the best 50 streets to live on in Britain and two in the region have made the top list.

The publisher has revealed new research conducted with Knight Frank which shows the price differences on the best streets, their surrounding neighbourhoods and the wider local authority.

It added: “The study takes the top slice of the deprivation index to identify the best places to live by region (based on crime levels, employment opportunities, quality of the public realm and proximity to schools and transport) before honing in on the highest value LSOAs (lower layer super output areas).

Most expensive UK cities to buy a house in

“Then, through interviews with leading estate agents, it reveals arguably the best streets in the land with a bias towards family-friendly pockets and properties in suburbs and towns, rather than down-town inner city spots or rural villages. These addresses boast period housing stock, are near the right schools and next to green or blue space.”

You can see the full list by The Telegraph here.

Best streets in North Yorkshire to live on

Duchy Road, Harrogate

Neighbourhood average price 2023: £667,894

Have you ever wanted to live on Duchy Road in Harrogate? (Image: Google Maps)

“Duchy Road, Kent Road and Cornwall Road form ‘the Duchy neighbourhood’ but Duchy Road is the ‘jewel in the crown'," comments Strutt & Parker’s James Wort.

“It is flanked by the prestigious schools Brankenfield and Harrogate Ladies College and the Grade I listed St Wilfred’s Church.

“Homes are either multi-million pound houses or luxury apartments in converted period buildings and prices have not softened,” he explains.

Chloe Morris of Hunters adds: “The town centre and Betty’s Tea Rooms are a 15-minute walk away.”

Bootham, York

Do you live on this top street in York? (Image: Google Maps)

Neighbourhood average price 2023: £548,125

The Telegraph says: “Bootham leads right up to York Minster and York Art Gallery with St Peter’s School (a prep school), York Cricket Academy and Bootham Park along the road.”

Savills’ Ed Stoyle adds: “It is one of the most popular roads in York with a mixture of historic and elegant Georgian and Victorian homes and residents can easily walk into the city for its shops, restaurants and bars.”

The publisher concludes: “Blenkin & Co is selling a grand Victorian terraced house for £1,750,000 while there is a stylish new build town house with three bedrooms on an off-shoot mews for £795,000 with Hudson Moody.”