The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it was “strongly advising” people against eating a chocolate bar called Cali-Gold.

The bar has been available for sale in the Nottinghamshire area and relevant authorities are trying to find out if the bar has been distributed wider.

Police have reported illnesses in the area in people who have consumed the Cali-Gold chocolate bar.

We are warning people not to eat ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate bars that have been on sale in the Nottinghamshire area. This follows police reports of people falling ill after consuming this product.



One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “We are working with local authorities, the UK Health Security Agency and Nottinghamshire Police to investigate an incident following reports of illness after eating Cali-Gold chocolate.

“If you have purchased ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate from Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire you should not consume the product and dispose of it at home.

"If you have already eaten it and developed symptoms, then you should urgently seek medical attention.”

The FSA are urging people not to eat the Cali Gold chocolate bar (Image: Food Standards Agency (FSA))

Dr Kakoli Choudhury, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) East Midlands, said: “If you have already eaten this chocolate and developed symptoms, please call NHS 111 or contact your GP.

“The small number of people who became unwell have fully recovered.

“Investigations are ongoing about what may have caused the illness.”