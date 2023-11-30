Over the next few weeks, the York and North Yorkshire road safety partnership will be sharing posts on social media based on real life events.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: "The purpose is to make people stop and think, not only of themselves but of those around them, their parents, their siblings, their children, and their friends, will all these people still be in their lives if they choose to drink and drive?

"The empty chair at the table, the unopened gift under the tree, and the memories of Christmas past are all poignant reminders when you have lost a loved one."

Officers will also be educating road users about the consequences of drink and drug driving by holding events in colleges and other education establishments.

Roads Policing Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "We make no apology for taking people off the streets who choose to drive when under the influence of drink or drugs.

"We’re not prepared to allow the careless actions of one individual ruin a family’s Christmas.

Sgt Paul Cording (Image: Newsquest)

"If you know someone is about to drive and you believe they are under the influence of drink or drugs call us on 999. We endeavour to act on all information that we receive.

"The message is simple, have a Merry Christmas, but be safe, don’t shatter lives."

During last year’s campaign police officers in North Yorkshire conducted 1,035 roadside tests across 32 days. From the 1,035 tests at the side of the road, 121 people were arrested for drink and drug driving offences.

North Yorkshire Police will be conducting proactive ‘drink and drug driving’ patrols carried out across the county alongside static road checks to catch those who continue to decide to drive under the influence.

The force also issued a reminder that you can still be over the limit or under the influence the morning after.

Throughout the campaign, North Yorkshire Police will publish regular updates on the number of arrests made and any prosecutions on their social media channels and website.

The campaigns organisers, the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership, is a group of local authorities, emergency services and other agencies which work together throughout the county to reduce the number of people killed and injured on the roads.

If you suspect someone driving a vehicle of drink or drug driving dial 999 when it is safe to do so with information including their vehicle, registration number and current whereabouts.