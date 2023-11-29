London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is advising people intending to travel to scan ahead if they plan to use its route on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.

The rail company said that ASLEF, the train drivers’ union, announced a range of strikes earlier this month, which will affect 16 train companies between December 2 and December 8.

LNER said its services will be affected on Saturday December 2.

Essential engineering work is then being carried out on Sunday December 3, which will result in LNER running a limited service to and from London.

For both days, LNER are strongly advising customers to check their journey before travel.

The company said trains are expected to be incredibly busy, with very limited seat reservations as a result.

Customers who have not yet purchased tickets or made a seat reservation for their journey are advised to consider travelling on another date.

On Saturday, December 2, a reduced timetable will be available between Edinburgh and London and Leeds and London, with no services running beyond Edinburgh.

On Sunday, December 3, there will be no trains running to or from London King’s Cross, with services terminating at St Neots.

For southbound journeys, a coach service will be in place from St Neots to Cockfosters London Underground Station, where customers can pick up Piccadilly line services.

Northbound journeys will begin at St Neots, with a coach service running from Cockfosters London Underground Station to St Neots.

However, the company warned customers are advised that the coach service is expected to be extremely limited and may mean that journeys into and out of the capital could be up to two hours longer than scheduled.

LNER has put a website together dedicated to the disruption and this can be viewed at www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/industrial-action/