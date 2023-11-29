SNOW and ice have closed roads in North Yorkshire overnight.
North Yorkshire Police say the A169 is currently closed at White Way Heads and Saltergate Moor near to RAF Fylingdales because of snow and ice.
A police spokesman said: “The road closure is expected to be in place overnight.
“Motorists who are travelling between Pickering and Whitby should use an alternative route.
“If you are travelling, please stay safe.”
Meanwhile there are reports of a jackknifed lorry on the A171 in Scarborough which is affecting traffic both ways from Station Road to Helwath Road.
