North Yorkshire Police officers from the Operation Expedite Team and response units raided a flat in Northstead, Scarborough, on Wednesday, November 8.

The force said it was acting on intelligence about a suspected drug-dealing 'trap house' that had come into use while the occupant was in prison.

Inside, police said they discovered Andrew Morton, 29, as well as a substantial amount of heroin and crack cocaine wraps.

Morton, of Harlech Road, Leeds, was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply the Class A drugs.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on Tuesday, November 28.

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, of the Operation Expedite Team, said: “We have eyes and ears everywhere, and it is only a matter of time that drug-dealers like Andrew Morton come to our attention and are brought to justice.

“This case again shows the vital importance of passing information about suspected drug-related crime to the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“We take every piece of information seriously and we will not hesitate to take action.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.