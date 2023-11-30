That’s the message Jayne Hinds wants to get across after the quick-thinking actions of a woman “brought back” her mum, Jean Edwards, after she collapsed in York Christmas market and her heart stopped.

The 76-year-old was visiting York with her husband Steve on an arranged trip from their home near Manchester on Wednesday, November 22.

At around 3.15pm Jean suffered a cardiac arrest – her heart stopping twice – in Davygate and fell to the floor.

Steve and Jean Edwards (Image: Supplied)

Steve called her name and tapped her on the face but had no response.

Two passers-by – the woman and a man – came to his aid and offered to help.

The woman – who has chosen to remain anonymous – performed CPR on Jean which Jayne said “brought back” her mum.

Meanwhile, the man – whose identity is unknown to the family – called for an ambulance which took Jean to York Hospital where she was put on a ventilator.

York Christmas Market by Kieran Delaney (Image: Kieran Delaney)

Jean was later moved to a cardiac arrest unit.

Jayne said her mum is now “much better” and expects to be released from hospital this week after seeing a physiotherapist.

But Jayne told The Press the story may have been very different if not for the actions of the woman.

“Without her she (Jean) wouldn’t be here now,” she said.

The family put out a social media appeal to find those that helped Jean.

It resulted in the woman coming forward.

Jayne said the family managed to talk to her on the phone and thank her for her life-saving actions.

They also sent her flowers.

'She saved my mum's life'





“It’s the best we could do – she saved my mum’s life,” Jayne said.

Jayne praised the treatment that her mum has received at York Hospital.

“(The staff at) York Hospital have been absolutely fantastic,” she said.

“They told us everything step by step – they’ve been so patient it’s been unbelievable.”

Jean and Steve will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in March, something Jayne said they are looking forward to after the incident.

Jayne, who lives in Manchester, explained how her parents, who are both retired, enjoy coming to York, particularly for the Christmas market.

She said the family try to visit the city whenever they can and the health scare would not put them off visiting in the future.

“York’s one of our favourite places, it won’t be putting us off coming,” Jayne said.

“It’s a beautiful place.”

The family has asked anyone who knows the identity of the man who called for the ambulance to get in touch so they can say thank you.

Anyone who knows who the man is should contact: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk so The Press can pass on the message to the family.