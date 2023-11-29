Squeeze first started lighting up the rock and roll scene half a century ago.

Going through some changes over the years, the current line-up no longer features founding members Jools Holland, Harri Kakoulli and Paul Gunn.

Composers and original members Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook have been the heart of the band's song writing and performing since its inception. Joined by new members they'll be reviving some of their greatest hits for the 50th anniversary.

Fans can enjoy performances of 'Up the junction', 'Cool for cats', 'Hourglass' and more. They are also being joined on tour by Damon Gough, also known as Badly Drawn Boy.

Squeeze will be supporting charity The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford the essentials.

Fans are invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venues each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations.

Coming to York Barbican on October 18, 2024, tickets can be bought from 10am on Friday, December 1. To purchase them please follow the link here.