Olivia Kennedy, 17, is a student at Huntington Sixth Form studying for three A-levels but despite the workload she is also a dedicated member of Yorkshire (North & West) Army Cadet Force (ACF).

A cadet at B Company’s Strensall Detachment, Olivia attended a Master Cadet Course at the ACF national training centre in Frimley Park, Surrey.

Olivia Kennedy with the Top Cadet trophy (Image: Yorkshire (N&W) ACF)

The course, attended by cadets from across the UK, aimed to develop leadership, instructional and administrative responsibilities expected of senior cadets.

Olivia was rewarded with a special trophy as she emerged with the highest score to become top cadet.

More success followed as she has now been awarded the rank of Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) in recognition of her achievements on the Master Cadet Course.

Read next:

This makes her the highest-ranking cadet in the whole of North and West Yorkshire.

Olivia said for her the awards are the result of her determination.

She said: “All these competitions are all great but if you put up with perseverance you will get all the rewards.”

Olivia was not anticipating the award of the new rank when she was instructed to attend an office a kilometre away from where she was stood, where County Commandant Colonel Hugh Gell was waiting with her rank slide.

Olivia Kennedy received the slide of her new rank of Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major from County Commandant Colonel Hugh Gell (Image: Yorkshire (N&W) ACF)

She said: “They asked me to run to the office and when I arrived I was out of breath because I thought something was wrong – I’ve never run so fast!”

Olivia’s first official public duty in her new rank was at the recent Remembrance Sunday parade in York.



Pictured alongside Olivia in the Eye of York was Garrison Sergeant Major Brian Kiernan, who as a proud Scot, according to a Garrison spokesperson, was especially pleased to hear that Olivia is intending to go to university in Edinburgh after her A-levels.