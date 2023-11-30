Jade Douglass, 29, was disqualified for six months on March 28 at a court hearing she didn’t attend, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting.

Police saw her driving a blue Citroen in Springfield Close, Sherburn-in-Elmet at 10.36am on May 26.

When they accosted her, she told them she was “completely unaware she had been disqualified in March 2023,” said Mrs Walters.

“She was aware of an ongoing case of driving offences she didn’t attend on March 28.”

The court had convicted her in her absence of driving offences and disqualified her under the totting-up procedure, said Mrs Walters.

The court clerk checked the court file for the March case and told York magistrates the letter notifying Douglass about the hearing included the warning that the case could be dealt with in the defendant’s absence.

Douglass, of Orchard Close, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. She had no previous convictions.

York magistrates fined her £120, ordered her to pay a £48 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and banned from driving for four months.

She represented herself and said she had rung the court where the March case was heard to tell them she couldn’t attend. She spoke to a woman who sent her an email address for her to send an email to.

“I asked if it would be dealt with in my absence and she said it wouldn’t be,” Douglass told the court. She said she had heard nothing since. “That is why I wasn’t aware there was a ban.”