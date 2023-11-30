There was something about describing a building of such significance, history and magnificence as a tourist attraction that did not seem to sit right. Was I just being too curmudgeonly?

In 2022 alone 620,591 people visited the Minster for both their viewing pleasure and religious worship.

Certainly people have been visiting the Cathedral and Metropolitical Church of St Peter in York for more than 1000 years.

It is a fact that today, without paying visitors (residents visit free of charge)York Minster would not be able to meet the £30,000 a day needed to maintain and operate York’s most prominent and famous landmark.

But is the headline ‘a top tourist attraction’ warranted for such an institution, in an article that was not about tourism but about elements of urban design in York? Does it reveal something about how 21st century York measures and values culture that is so important to our roots and identity?

Since the 7th century, York Minster has been at the centre of Christianity in the north of England, focused on the daily offering of worship and prayer.

It has been, and still is, the location of some of the most important events in the city’s life, whether involving the monarchy, York St John University graduations or the UK’s largest St George’s Day parade of Scouts and Guides - as well as far more personal occasions including weddings and funerals.

The Minster is the largest gallery of world-class artists and craftspeople in the North of England, with each new commission adding another layer to the rich sensual texture of the building and the events that take place within it. The Minster’s medieval stained glass windows are some of the finest in Europe.

The ability to see the Minster, from both near and far, is valued and protected, as the city develops. The symbolic first glimpse of the Minster is an uplifting experience for many people returning to York – it signifies the reassurance and the warmth of home.

There are no buildings in the city that have a longer history. King Edwin of Northumbria, the most powerful English ruler of his day, was baptized in the first small Christian wooden Christian church on the site some 1400 years ago.

Yet with all this in mind is there something in the description of York Minster as ‘a top tourist attraction’ that is warranted?

It could be argued that the core purpose of York Minster is a building for people from far and wide to visit, to wonder at, and to participate in. Probably a reasonable definition of a tourist attraction.

The medieval York Minster, on important saint’s days and festivals, held markets and fayres in the cathedral which would have welcomed thousands of visitors.

The shrines to St William of York attracted pilgrims from across Britain - people looking for saints to intercede on their behalf through prayers and offerings. Medieval pilgrims also provided an important source of income for the Minster.

The number of people visiting the Minster in 2022 equalled 63 per cent of the 984,000 people who regularly worship as part of the Church of England. This visiting figure will of course include people who have come to worship in the Minster as well as those visiting for pleasure.

Whilst York Minster is indeed a place that is incredibly significant in the lives of the people of York and the history of both the city and the country, it has always been a place that people have wanted to experience for its awe and wonder.

Perhaps Twenty-First Century tourists are just modern pilgrims seeking their own version of an uplifting experience that might even be life-changing.

Tourism in York has grown over the last 40 years to be one of the major economic drivers of the city. In 2022 we welcomed 8.9 million visitors were worth a massive £1.7 billion to the city’s economy.

It has brought with it an influx of service industries that at times can feel like they are permanently changing the character of the city. Whilst the scale and ease of global tourism far outweighs that of the past it may be that York Minster had always been ‘a top tourist attraction’.

Andrew Morrison is chief executive of York Civic Trust