Staff at the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane say Milo was brought to the York centre from another branch of the RSPCA.

A member of staff who works at the animal centre said: "Milo is a sweet boy who was admitted to the York RSPCA via another RSPCA Branch in the hope that he can find his forever home."

Milo can be a little on the shy side when first meeting new people, staff at the animal centre say.

"But once he knows you, he is such a loving and affectionate boy," the staff member said.

" Milo is quite overwhelmed at being in kennels and is missing being part of a family.

"We would love to see him settled with a loving new family."

Milo is quite active and loves to be out and about on 'exciting and interesting walks', staff at the centre say.

"Unfortunately he has never been taught a recall so would either need some further training in this area or to kept on his lead," the staff member said.

He's very definitely a family dog, though.

"Milo's favourite things are being snuggled up with his family and being out and about investigating new places and walks," the staff member said.

"Milo is a fab dog with so much love to give."

Milo is suitable to live in a home with children aged 13 years and above.

But he will need to be the only pet in the home, the RSPCA says.

To find out more about Milo, or to see what other animals are available for adoption in York, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.