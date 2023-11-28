The Scottish restauranteur and TV presenter has been awarded 17 Michelin stars over his career (currently holding seven) so it's safe to say that he knows the business inside and out.

In a resurfaced interview, the Hell's Kitchen presenter revealed that diners should avoid the soup of the day when eating out.

Speaking to Town & Country, Ramsay claimed that restaurants can often reuse some of their old produce and dress it up as a special.

Gordon Ramsay shares expert advice on what not to order in restaurants

The celebrity chef went on to say: "Ask what yesterday’s soup du jour was before today’s special.

"It may be the case that it’s the soup du month."

Ramsay also shared in the same interview that he often seeks the advice of his servers when he's ordering in a new restaurant.

The Kitchen Nightmares presenter said: "It really depends on the restaurants, but servers tend to taste most of the dishes on the menu and can give you insight to what the chef has added or what locals love.

"Being on the road, I’ve gotten a lot of great recommendations from servers."

The news comes after Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay welcomed their sixth child.

The couple, who have been married since 1996, are also parents to Megan, Matilda “Tilly”, twins Jack and Holly and Oscar.

Earlier this month, Gordon Ramsay wrote on Instagram: “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!

“One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.”

The chef, who was born on November 8 1966, also shared images of himself kissing the baby as well as Tana in hospital.

Ramsay received congratulations from Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, TV chef James Martin, Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness and Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden.

Football manager and former player Frank Lampard wrote: “Congratulations mate!”