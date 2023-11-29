‘Hope: Shadow and Light’ is a community work of art which will form part of the festive experience at the Bar Convent, in Blossom Street - the oldest living convent in the UK.

The light installation will be staged against the stunning backdrop of the 18th Century chapel at the convent.

It will form part of this year's Christmas experience - 'Let there be Light' - which will also feature a twinkling tree and decorations, organisers say.

Artist Ails McGee in the dome of the 18th Century Chapel at the Bar Convent Heritage Centre in York. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The ‘Hope: Shadow and Light’ work of art is part of a global drawing campaign originating in Viborg, Denmark; one of York’s fellow UNESCO Creative Cities of Media Arts.

The project, in partnership with York arts charity, New Visuality, and installation artist, Nick Walters, will see more than 200 drawings from 15 countries on five continents projected in the Bar Convent’s Chapel dome alongside work created in York as part of #DrawWithDenmark – Green Together 2023 Campaign.

Organisers say the global campaign uses creativity to generate positive change in a way that makes the world come together - a message that is particularly important at Christmas.

Sister Ann Stafford said: “We are overjoyed to be working with the New Visuality team again this year. To also be a part of global campaign launched by Viborg, Denmark, a fellow UNESCO City of Media Arts, is truly an honour for the Bar Convent and a triumph for York.

“This year’s theme ‘Let there be Light!’ was inspired by the quotation from Isaiah which is part of the Christmas Liturgy, ‘The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light; on those who live in a land of deep shadow, a light has shone'.

“The installation, ‘Hope: Shadow and Light’ represents this perfectly and we welcome everyone to come along and see this spectacular collaborative work of art.”

Greg McGee, co-director of New Visuality said: "York's heritage works best when it looks forwards and outwards.

"Digital illumination of artwork from some of the most interesting and vulnerable people in the city is not only a coup for us a charity, but it's of huge benefit to residents and visitors to York alike. This is art with a story.

The Bar Convent at Christmas

"The international component is a reminder that better, brighter days are ahead if we give more reign to creativity and less time to division."

Henrik Holmskov, special adviser, project manager UNESCO, Viborg, Denmark, added: "Viborg's #DrawWithDenmark campaign generated a huge global groundswell. It is good to see it intersect with elements from creative projects in York."

Visitors to the Bar Convent this Christmas can enjoy the installation as well as the Georgian Parlour dressed for Christmas and a traditional Christmas lunch in the café.

Exhibition tickets cost £6 for adults, concessions £4, children £2, and a family ticket £12.

The chapel and Georgian Parlour are free.

Christmas lunches must be booked in advance. No booking is required to visit the rest of the house.

Last admission is 4pm.

The light installation opened on Tuesday, November 28 and runs until Tuesday, December 19.