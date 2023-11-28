The 20-foot tree – made of 1,699 items sought after by food banks – is in Scarborough’s Trafalgar Square.

Its structure includes tinned fruit and vegetables, long life milk and cooking sauces from Tesco, which has worked with its charity partners to install the tree.

The structure has generated much attention across the town with residents, the Hackness Ladies’ Choir and the Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr John Ritchie, gathering together to switch on its Christmas lights.

Ken Murphy, Tesco Group CEO, said it aims to “highlight the increasing problem of food uncertainty” and “encourage people to donate whatever they can” to the supermarket’s Winter Food Collection.

The Trussell Trust – which works to stop UK hunger and poverty – says it expects to distribute more than one million emergency food parcels between December and February and has reported that 320,000 people have needed to access a food bank for the first time in the past six months.

“The support provided by Tesco and their customers is invaluable to the food banks in our network, especially at this time of year when we anticipate that our network will be providing an emergency food parcel every eight seconds,” said the charity’s CEO Emma Revie.

“The generous donations received are vital in ensuring food banks can meet the urgent levels of need, whilst we work towards a future where everyone can afford the essentials.”

After the tree is taken down, all 1,699 products used in its construction will be donated to the local FareShare hub who will pass them on to people experiencing hardship in the local community.

FareShare’s chief executive George Wright said Tesco has supplied over 250 million meals to the charity over the last decade – more than any organisation in its history.

“As we prepare for another challenging winter ahead, the items we collect play a crucial part in our efforts to get food to the communities that need it most,” he said.

“If you’re able to donate just one item at your local store, you’ll be helping to provide a meal for someone facing hunger this winter.”

Ken Murphy, Tesco Group CEO, added: “Whether it’s in your local store through the Winter Food Collection or via your Clubcard points online, even the smallest donation can make a real difference to someone else’s Christmas.”

Tesco’s Winter Food Collection – the biggest in the UK – runs in Tesco stores until Saturday, December 2. During the collection Tesco customers are encouraged to donate long life food to support the charities in their work.