The county's police say the theft happened at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in Burniston Road Scarborough at the North Bay Miniature Railway between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, November 19.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect arrived in a white Transit van and stole a stainless metal table.

"We are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are trying to trace the registration number of the van or any CCTV footage or dashcam footage which shows the suspect.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Megan.Smith2@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Megan Smith."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230220259 when passing information.