Jimmy’s agreed to manage a new 500-capacity music venue on the former Fibbers site in Toft Green, after the venue closed its doors in 2020.

But, as The Press reported, the plans appear to have hit the buffers after investors were unable to raise the funds needed for the project, according to Paul Ellis from developers North Star.

North Star was involved as the project manager for the site on behalf of the investors.

“Needless to say we are monitoring the situation and would love to deliver,” Mr Ellis told The Press.

Jimmy’s was founded by Helmsley-born brothers George and Jimmy Craig of the band One Night Only, who themselves, used to perform at the original iconic Fibbers site at Stonebow House, which hosted bands including Nirvana and Oasis.

One Night Only in 2012 (Image: Newsquest)

In 2014 Fibbers moved to Toft Green.

A spokesperson for the Craig Family said bringing live music back to Toft Green was an “opportunity of a lifetime” because of One Night Only’s connection to the original Fibbers site.

“George and Jimmy's band One Night Only, effectively kicked off their professional careers following a live gig presentation and subsequent record deal with Universal Music at the original Fibbers site,” they told The Press.

Arctic Monkeys at Fibbers (Image: David Harrison)

They said that from April 2021, Jimmy’s worked with architects to plan a “bespoke first-class music venue”.

An agreement to lease the site was signed by Jimmy’s and planning permission was granted from City of York Council, the spokesperson added.

Afterwards, they said the firm awaited news from North Star and the investors.

Rick Witter during Shed Seven's gig at Fibbers, York, on Saturday, November 18, 2017 (Image: Barnaby Fairley)

“Unfortunately we can confirm, similarly to the advice from Paul Ellis of North Star, that due to the economic climate which has particularly affected commercial developments, the music venue and office complex plans for the Toft Green site are on hold until the general economic picture changes or that suitable funding for the development emerges,” the spokesperson said.

READ NEXT:

Despite the plans being on hold, the spokesperson said Jimmy’s has not ruled out its involvement in the project and remains hopeful for its future.

“Jimmy's was of course extremely disappointed with the situation which is completely out of our hands, but we remain committed to the project and hope that we can fulfil the plan to bring such an important venue to York in the future,” they said.

Rick Witter, frontman of Britpop legends Shed Seven, from York, previously called for action to complete the project on the Fibbers site.

Chris Sherrington, from York Music Venue Network and Music Venue Trust, added that a medium sized venue was needed in the city to fill the gap between smaller venues and the Barbican.