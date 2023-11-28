North Yorkshire Police say it happened at 12.40am on Saturday, November 18 when a man was assaulted outside the Slug and Lettuce in Low Ousegate.

A police spokesman said: "Following the incident, the victim was taken to York Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries and he was then later discharged.

"We are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the assault."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for David Ellison.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230224052.