The Tory ‘tax cut’ Autumn Statement amounted, according to the Office of Budget Responsibility, to a sharp increase in tax.

Their analysis shows that the average household will be paying, on average, £810 more each year to the Chancellor.

I just don’t know where the additional cash is to be found, as wages are certainly not matching.

The damning analysis showed that the economy is shot: growth downgraded in each of the next three years, debt 28 per cent higher than when they came to power in 2010 and the largest reduction in living standards since records begun.

And while the Government boast of inflation being halved, to 6.7 per cent, let us never forget why the Bank of England had to bail the Government out and stop a run on the pound - it was because their reckless former Prime Minister gambled with our money to boost the bank accounts of her millionaire donors.

We are still paying with stubbornly high mortgages and rents.

Meanwhile, the oil and gas tycoons, who are being given tax breaks and lucrative new licenses to drill a new generation of polluting fuels to fast-track the climate crisis, also profit.

The new raised energy cap, set at £1,928, is another blow as we head into these bitter nights. Once more the jumpers and blankets are coming out of the cupboard.

Fuel up, cost of energy up, food up, childcare costs up, NHS waiting lists up and taxes up. This is what thirteen and a half years of the Tories have given us. They have broken our economy, broken our piggy banks and have broken Britain.

The most abhorrent measure in the budget was squirrelled away in paragraph 3.25.

Those that are struggling the most will have their benefits stopped altogether. No Universal Credit, no disability living allowance or child allowance, no housing benefit - nothing. To show just how nasty this toxic Tory Party is, they also said no free prescriptions and no access to any legal advice either.

People already struggling are having the rug pulled from beneath them.

As I said in Parliament, I will fight them every step of the way - and I will fight for you.

None of us can predict how twists and turns of life may affect us - a broken relationship, losing a job, poor mental or physical health, or a malicious landlord serving notice.

But when we are down on our luck, ever since the 1945 Labour Government instituted the Welfare State, ‘social security’ has been there to kick in until we are back on our feet.

No longer. As I said in Parliament, this 'is ill conceived, immoral and economically illiterate - moving welfare to the wealthy'.

Following this debate, I visited York’s Jobcentre. What a contrast.

While the DWP is kicking people when they are down, I met an army of people who are doing the opposite. People restoring hope and confidence to people seeking work, providing mental resilience to those not coping and helping people find their strengths and future careers.

I spoke to the employers who are taking people on, and their hopes for their new recruits.

I spoke to those helping the long term unemployed and those newly out of work.

I attended sessions for older workers and spoke to those transforming lives as people move from prison to secure work.

I was blown away by the mental health service, oversubscribed but piloted in York to rebuild people’s shattered lives.

This is no ordinary job centre: it was compassionate and caring, working alongside individuals from where they were at to where they aspire to be.

As Government continue on their path of destruction, it is the extraordinary labour of people in our communities which is providing the protection and care when people need help the most.

I too, am always here to help and support all residents in each and every way I can, as your representative for York Central.

Rachael Maskell is the Labour MP for York Central