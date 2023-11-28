Liam Williams from Jennyfield Fisheries in Harrogate has made the top 10 list in the new category launching in 2024.

Over the last few months, the fish and chip industry has been proposing which colleagues and peers deserve to be recognised for their standout contributions to the businesses they work for.

Of the many applicants, 10 will continue the judging process having caught the attention of the fish and chip expert panel, who inspected the nominees’ industry knowledge, work ethic, customer service skills and more.

The award provides an opportunity to champion small businesses in local communities.

Employers’ investment into skills development is a key ingredient for helping team members serve up the best experience for fish and chip diners, as well as furthering their personal career progression in the industry.

Jennyfield Fisheries praised for ‘beautifully cooked’ food on Tripadvisor

On Tripadvisor, Jennyfield Fisheries has a current rating of 4/5 out of 48 reviews.

A recent visitor said: “Fantastic! Nipped in here on the way back from town with my wife. Haven’t fish and chips for years so expectations were high.

“We ordered the jumbo and wow it didn’t disappoint! It was HUGE! Beautifully cooked with fantastic batter and loaded of fluffy on the inside chips with scraps.

“The lovely team who were working Friday 24th November could not have been more polite, friendly and helpful if they tried. Thanks very much indeed for the hospitality and wish you all nothing but the success you deserve. Highly recommended (and the dog LOVED his treat too). Thanks again everyone.”

President of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook, and awards organiser says: “The greatest asset any chip shop, or business, could ever have is its people and we have received a fantastic amount of nominations for individuals who are setting the bar sky high and blazing a fantastic trail for others.

“It’s so exciting for us to see how passionate these professionals are for the industry and how much their careers mean to them, as well as the customers they serve.”

Nominees will face the judges for one last time, with four to make it through to the finals, with the victor to be announced at the awards ceremony on February 28, 2024, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.