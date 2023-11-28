Whether you’ve been driving for years or you’re pretty new to the roads, there’s probably some things about cars that you’re unsure of.
To help you out, ATS Euromaster has tested some of the most common driving myths and revealed if they’re true or not.
If you’ve ever wondered whether you should leave your car to warm up for a while before you set off, look no further.
Should you leave your car to warm up before setting off?
Have you ever sat in your car to let it warm up before you’ve gone about your day? Generally, you don’t need to but on colder days, it could be beneficial.
While it’s true that the sooner the engine warms up, the sooner it will run more efficiently for fuel economy and be warmer for you, most modern engines warm up faster when they are moving rather than sitting stationary, according to ATS Euromaster.
5 tips to help your car fuel last longer
Therefore, your car doesn’t need to warm up before setting off unless it’s a cold day.
Recommended reading:
- Can you be fined for stopping in a yellow box? Rules and regulations
-
Expert reveals 10 things you'll need to avoid if you want to pass your driving test
-
Dash cam users urged to avoid one thing that leads to £1,000 fine and points
When temperatures are cooler, it’s a good idea to give the engine chance to run for a minute before driving so that the cabin can warm up and the windshield can defog.
However, after this point the car should be moved to avoid draining the car battery unnecessarily.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here